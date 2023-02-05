Obituary: Robert Bob West

Robert Bob West

Provided Photo

February 8, 1933 – January 28, 2023

Robert “Bob” West passed peacefully at the age of 89 on January 28, 2023, just shy of his 90th birthday. Bob was born February 8, 1933 in Jefferson County Colorado on Ralston Creek at his family’s homestead. Bob grew up farming and ranching with his family and was the only child of George and Cora West. He attended the one-room schoolhouse called Ralston Creek School. Bob graduated from Arvada High School, where he met his wife Joyce Alayne Vetting. Bob and Joyce married on March 20, 1954. He served in the United States Army. After serving in the Army, he returned to the family homestead where he and Joyce built their home and started an excavating company. Years later he began to buy, sell and trade horses and cattle which led to his true passion, rodeo. He and his sons founded the Bar W Slash Rodeo Company where they produced Little Britches, High School, Old-Timer, Amateur, and PRCA rodeos. Not to mention the jackpots at ‘The Barn’. Hundreds of cowboys got their start through Bob’s mentorship. He was a father-figure, role model, and friend to every cowboy who came into his life whether a world champion or beginner, he treated all with respect and dignity. With Bob’s passing, cowboys and friends alike have referred to him as their “hero” and a “legend”. His sense of humor and ornery personality made him one of a kind. Bob also loved to hunt, fish, and chase his lion hounds up the mountain which he did well into his late 80’s.

Bob leaves behind his two sons, Steve West (wife Diana), Scott West (wife Amy), four grandchildren, Jake (wife Jessica), Katy Jo, Tanner (wife Natalie), Clay (wife Skyler) and 3 great-grandchildren, Jaxyn, Xander and Milly Kate. We can’t forget to mention his last dog Bo.

Bob knew no stranger whether you met him once or were a life-long friend, the magic of his personality made you feel special.

A Celebration of Life will be held at:

Flatirons Community Church-West Campus

24887 Genesee Trail Rd Golden, CO 80401

Service at 2:00 pm with dinner to follow

In lieu of flowers please consider donating to:

Exempla Lutheran Hospice at Collier Hospice Center

3210 Lutheran Park Way

Wheat Ridge, CO 80033