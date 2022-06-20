Obituary: ROBERT (BOB) YOSHIHARU SAKATA

ROBERT (BOB) YOSHIHARU SAKATA

April 15, 1926 – June 7, 2022

Robert (Bob) Yoshiharu Sakata passed away on June 7, 2022.

Bob is survived by his wife Joanna, son Robert (Julie Kerr), daughter Vicki, daughter Lani (Don Dolifka) and grandchildren David Dolifka and Madison Dolifka, and his sister Mitsie. He is preceded in death by both his parents, his brother Harry, and sister Fusie.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Platte Valley Medical Center Foundation, with a note in the memo line “in memory of Bob Sakata”. Checks can be mailed to 1600 Prairie Center Parkway, Brighton, CO 80601. Online donations can be made at https://www.sclhealth.org/locations/platte-valley-medical-center-foundation/donate/

A memorial service to celebrate Bob will be held at Brighton Presbyterian Church at 2 PM on Tuesday June 21, 2022. Out of respect for all attendees’ health, facemasks will be required for all attendees and we thank you for choosing the on-line service option if you have had a significant COVID exposure or have any symptoms. The family appreciates your understanding in advance.

Immediately following the memorial service, Sakata Farms will be hosting an open house at 384 E. Bromley Lane in Brighton, CO.

A tribute will be written in The Fence Post at a later date.