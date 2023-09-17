Obituary: ROBERT CHARLES HAFERMAN

ROBERT CHARLES HAFERMAN

Provided Photo

December 28, 1933 – September 9, 2023

Robert Charles Haferman, 89, passed away in Fort Collins, CO on September 9, 2023, after battling an extended illness. He was born December 28, 1933, in Talmage, NE, to Rev. Siegfried and Josephine Haferman. He was the second of four children.

The family moved in 1948 to Elkhorn, NE, where he attended high school and played on the school’s first football team. After graduating in 1952, he attended the University of Nebraska for a year, playing on the football team until he injured his shoulder. He then moved to Ft Collins and attended Colorado State University until he was drafted into the Navy in 1956. Following discharge from the Navy he came back to graduate from CSU in 1960. After graduating with a degree in Physical Education he started teaching at Sterling Jr High School in Sterling, CO. While in Sterling, he met Cleone Ruth Green on a blind date, and they were married a year later on August 15, 1961, celebrating their 62nd Anniversary this past August. After that he started teaching at Sterling High School, where he taught science for 12 years. He was also a football and wrestling coach during that time. In 1965 he earned his Masters Degree in Education. In 1973 the family moved to Fort Collins, where he was part of the inaugural staff at the new Rocky Mountain High School, where he taught sciences and coached football and wrestling until his retirement in 1990.

After retirement, he worked in the produce department at Steele’s Market for about 10 years, mostly so he could sample the fresh fruit and visit with people.

He and Cleone enjoyed traveling with friends and family on many cruises, fishing trips to the family cabin in Gould, CO, and snowbirding in Arizona, where they owned a condo. Bob had a life-long love of sports, especially football, and you could always find multiple sporting events playing throughout their home.

He was an active and faithful member of Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church for 50 years.

He is survived by his wife Cleone, daughters Debra Haferman and Lynn Valentine, granddaughters Dani, Hannah, and Mary Valentine, and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his older sister, Betty Saeger and her husband, Dean; his younger brother, Leonard Haferman and his wife Janet; and younger sister Dorothy Northrup.

The memorial service celebrating Bob’s life will be held at 10:30 AM on Friday, September 22, at Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church, 1200 South Taft Hill Rd, Fort Collins.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be given to Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church or Pathways Hospice.