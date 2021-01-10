Obituary: Robert Dean White

Robert Dean White

Robert Dean

White, 89

September 30, 1931 – December 24, 2020

Cheyenne, Wyoming

Robert (Bob) Dean White, 89, longtime resident of Cheyenne, went to be with Jesus on December 24, 2020 in Cheyenne.

He was born on September 30, 1931 in Ault, Colorado, to M “Red” and Mabel White.

Bob joined the Navy at an early age. His career was as a water well driller. Hobbies were gold prospecting and playing golf. Bob was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Cheyenne, Amvets Post 10 and the VFW.

He is survived by his beloved companion, Lola Brown; son, Kenneth White (Esta) of Port Orchard, Washington; daughters, Leona Gabryshak (Jim) of Bremerton, Washington and Rhonda Barrett (John) of Port Orchard; a sister, Virginia Strictenberger of Palos Verdes Peninsula, California; a stepson, Henry Krening (Susan) of Lake Havasu, Arizona; stepdaughter Linda Stratton (Rick); stepson in law Steve Carver and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

Mr. White was preceded in death by his parents, M. “Red” and Mabel White; a brother, Jim R .(Bonnie) White; and a sister, Elizabeth, and stepdaughter Caroline Carver.

Private family services and military honors will be held at Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel.

To view a live webcast of the services and to send the family condolences please visit his obituary page at http://www.wrcfuneral.com on Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at 2:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers please donate to First Presbyterian Church of Cheyenne Memorial Fund or the charity of your choice.