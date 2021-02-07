Obituary: Robert Duane Scholl

Robert Duane Scholl

May 8, 1935 – January 28, 2021

Kremmling, CO

Robert Duane Scholl, 85

Robert Duane Scholl passed away on January 28, 2021 at age of 85 on his cattle ranch outside of Parshall, Colorado with his beloved wife of 65 years Pat by his side. Duane fought a long and courageous battle against both cancer and Alzheimer’s, and despite this he stayed active on his beloved ranch within a few months of his passing. He was an inspiration to all that knew him.

Duane loved ranching but would often joke he needed at least two other jobs to support his ranching life! Duane had boundless energy and was a selfless giver of his time to his family, friends, students, church, and community. He was at one time President of Middle Park Woolgrowers Association, Chairman of the Colorado Woolgrowers Association, long term Member of the Middle Park Stockgrowers Association, Colorado Cattlemen’s Association, National Cattlemen’s Association. Duane was also a founding member of the Habitat Partnership Committee.

Duane is survived by his wife Pat, four children and all his grandchildren, great grandchildren and his brother Kayo and his family.

In lieu of flowers that family would like donations to be made to the Alzheimer’s Foundation.

Donation can be made by phone at 800-272-3900 or at ALZ.ORG please indicate your donation is in memory of Robert Duane Scholl.