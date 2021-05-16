Obituary: ROBERT “LARRY” WILLFORD

ROBERT "LARRY" WILLFORD

Provided Photo

ROBERT “

LARRY” WILLFORD, 83

January 18, 1938 – May 1, 2021

La Porte, Colorado

La Porte – Robert “Larry” Willford was born January 18, 1938 In a log cabin (just like Abe Lincoln he always said) in Cowdrey, CO.

He spent his younger years working on local ranches as he always wanted to be a cowboy.

He married his wife Joan at an early age and they lived in Walden for many years where he worked in his dad’s garage and in the timber, hauling logs to Laramie.

In 1963, they moved to La Porte, CO, where he also worked in the timber. He drove truck for Spencer Construction and learned to operate a backhoe and eventually started his own business, which he operated until retiring.

Larry was always a cowboy and was so proud of all the buckles he won and, his horses. He spent many years participating in Old Timer Rodeos.

Left to mourn him are his wife Joan of 67 years; a daughter Connie Jo (Steve) Barnes; a son Rusty (Belinda) Willford; five grandchildren: Corey Barnes and Ross (Shannon) Barnes, Brittney (Kinsley) Hoyte, Kyle Willford, Alissha (Andy) Post; seven great-grandchildren: Natalie, Tanner, Allyson, Camryn Barnes, Kyesyn and Kaetyn Hoyte, and Brysen Kinnison.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.