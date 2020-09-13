Obituary: ROBERT LAWRENCE LAMB

ROBERT LAWRENCE LAMB

Robert Lawrence Lamb, 70, of Wellington, passed away August 11, 2020, at his home in Wellington. He was born October 16, 1949 in Greeley to Allen and Lillian (Kolin) Lamb and was raised on a farm in rural Windsor.

Bob graduated from Windsor High School in 1967 and then attended CU Boulder and Oklahoma State University. He graduated from Colorado State University in 1993 with a Bachelor of Science in Agronomy.

Bob was a member of the Bracewell 4-H; the Windsor FFA, serving as State President from 1967-68; and the Windsor High School track team. He still holds the record in the mile.

In 1974, he married Eddie Marie Shull in Greeley.

Bob helped on the family farm and dairy in his early years and then farmed with his father in Windsor before moving to Bonifay, Florida in 1980. Bob and Eddie moved back Colorado in 1985, where he worked as the crop specialist at Fort Morgan Farmland Co-Op. He was an active member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Fort Morgan and volunteered for several church and local organizations.

In 1992, the family moved to Wellington where Bob worked for Piedmont Farms, Kraft Farms, and for Poudre Valley Co-Op. Bob last worked for Matsuda Farms and retired in 2018 to take care of his wife, Eddie.

His family is thankful to have shared his life, including his daughters, Jennifer Lamb and Jolene Krebs; his grandson, Alaric Robert Hull-Lamb; his sisters, Edna (David) Donar, Ruth (Charles) Maurer, Beth (Richard) Lomkin and Jean (Larry) Croissant; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Bob was preceded in death by his wife, Eddie; his parents, Allen and Lillian Lamb; his in-laws, Burnette and Anna Nell Einspahr; and his nephew, Brian Croissant.

The family will host services to be announced at a later date. Friends may leave condolences at AdamsonCares.com. A memorial fund will soon be established to support a scholarship for a college-bound ag student in Morgan County.