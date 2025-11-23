Obituary: Robert Pachner

Robert Pachner

Provided Photo

March 26, 1939 – November 11, 2025

Robert Allan Pachner, 86, of Akron, Colorado, was called home to his Lord and Savior on November 11, 2025. Rob was a devoted Christian, father, grandfather, and lifelong member of the Washington County community.

Born on March 26, 1939, Rob was adopted by John and Lois Pachner as an infant. Rob, mischievous and playful from a young age, spent his younger years adventuring outdoors on his family farm with his little sister, Janice. Although he often teased her, nobody was more protective of Janice than Rob.

Rob attended several schools in the Washington County area, eventually graduating from Lindon High School in 1956. After high school, Rob became a member of the United States Air Force Reserves while earning a bachelor’s degree in agricultural education from Colorado State University. Following his graduation from college, he began his career teaching vocational agriculture.

After one year at Idalia High School and eight at Akron High School, Rob retired from teaching to take over the family farm, producing wheat, corn, hay, and cattle. He had three children, Jason, Kim, and Jarod, with Geraldine Guy, to whom he was previously married. All three children grew up working alongside their father on the farm.

When he wasn’t on the tractor, he was often still outside, working cows with a good dog, elk hunting with Jerry “Sarge” Golden, or coyote hunting with Tim Hunt.

Rob loved his children and grandchildren and spent many hours traveling to and watching their extracurricular activities. He played a fierce game of both pitch and cribbage, and never missed an opportunity to challenge his family to a game. Rob also passed his love for the outdoors onto his children and grandchildren, who were his favorite hunting and fishing buddies.

Community was very important to Rob, who served on the Agricultural Stabilization and Conservation District Board, as president of Washington County Stockmen’s, on the Eastern Colorado Roundup board, and as a member of the Akron Lodge of Freemasons. He was also instrumental in the establishment of the Southwest Washington County Fire Protection District and Department and served on the board as a founding member for several years.

Rob loved the Lord and was a member of Bethel Union Church. About two months before his passing, he made the monumental decision to be baptized surrounded by family. Rob leaves behind a legacy of faith, family, and community that will be cherished by many.

Rob is preceded in death by his father, mother, and great-granddaughter, Locklynn Burnett. He is survived by his oldest son Jason (Dana) Pachner of Akron, Colorado, and his five children, Carson (Kaylee) Pachner, Kate (Derrick) Poss, Grayson (Grace) Pachner, Kyla Pachner, and Emma Schippers; his daughter Kim (Jeff) Burnett of Carpenter, Wyoming, and her two children, Reese (Hannah) Burnett, and Layne (Dalton Clarke, fiancé) Burnett; and his youngest son Jarod (Tanja) Pachner of Gage, Oklahoma, and his six children, Guy, William, May, Robert Jarod “RJ”, Virgal, and Anna-Fay Pachner. Rob is also survived by his sister, Janice Harris, and his five great-grandchildren, two of whom will be born this year.

A funeral service was held Monday, November 17, 2025 at the Foursquare Church of Akron. Interment followed at the Akron Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the Akron FFA, or to the Southwest Washington County Fire Department.