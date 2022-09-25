Obituary: Robert Rohn

Robert Rohn

Provided Photo

November 3, 1940 – September 18, 2022

Robert Dale Rohn died peacefully with family and friends at his side. He died at his home in Greeley,CO on September 18, 2022.

He was born on 11-3-1940 to Amelia and William Rohn. He attended Keota school and transferred to Grover School. He graduated in 1958 as the valedictorian. He married Mariana Libsack May 23, 1965. He was a proud father to Bobbi Sue Miller (John) Gill, and Linda Morris (Troy) Townsville, Australia. He has 4 grandchildren, Skyla Moore (Colton) in Ault, Jade Miller in Gill, Elijah and Levi in Townsville, Australia and great grandchild Melody in Ault.

Robert was a proud rancher and raised Angus cattle. He retired 3 years ago due to health. He lived at Keota, Colorado for 81 years. He was a very good carpenter and built all his sheds. He was president of the Pawnee National Grazing Association for 37 years. Due to health he moved to Greeley for home nursing help in March.

He was preceded in death by his parents and sister Betty Held.

In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to Christian Challenge Ministries in care of Skyla Moore, 619 W. Lake st., Ft. Collins, Colorado 80521.