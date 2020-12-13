Obituary: ROBERT SAMPSON BRACKIN JR.

ROBERT SAMPSON BRACKIN JR.

ROBERT

SAMPSON BRACKIN JR. , 81

March 27, 1939 – December 11, 2020

Greeley , Colorado

Robert (Bob) was born to Robert Sampson Brackin Sr. and Blanche McCormick Brackin on March 27th. 1939 in Oskaloosa, Iowa. Bob was raised on the family farm with brothers Ben and Paul and sister Laura in Indianapolis, Iowa.

Bob was an avid reader and subscriber of the Angus Journal, even appearing in a couple of articles later in life. After graduating High School at What Cheer High in 1957, he answered an ad for a ranch hand at Haystack Angus Ranch at Longmont, Colorado. Bob always liked to tell the story of him riding in a train car with a load of bulls from Longmont to the Cow Palace in California.

While working around Longmont, he met former Iowan Loretta Kay Cline at her Uncle’s insurance office. They were married in Longmont December 28th, 1963.

In 1962, Bob joined the Army and did basic training at Fort Leonard Wood in Missouri and then move on to Fort Hood in Texas. From there he went to Fort Holabird in Maryland for training in Military Intelligence, then back to Fort Hood where he left the Army in 1965.

Returning back to Colorado, Bob raised Registered Hereford cattle for Roche Herefords. While working for Roche Herefords, Bob got his Bachelor’s Degree in Agriculture Business at Colorado State University. Roche Herefords dispersed in 1979 so Bob became a full time Cattle Buyer.

For the next 40 years, Bob bought and sold cattle and made a lot of friendships along the way. Bob was always on the phone taking orders or just talking cattle.

Bob is survived his wife, Loretta of Loveland, his son Jeff of Knoxville, Iowa. Granddaughters Bailey of Humeston, Iowa and Macey of Iowa City, Iowa. Brother Paul (Susan) of Pella, Iowa and Sister Laura Shisler (Norm) of Port Ludlow, Washington. Sister-in-law Linda Sandy of Loveland, Colorado. Many nieces and nephews he enjoyed teasing a lot.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Ben.

In Lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Loretta Brackin for a memorial for Bob, or a charity of your choice. There will no service held at this time due to Covid.