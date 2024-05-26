Obituary: Robert Wuertz

Robert Wuertz

Provided Photo

June 16, 1937 – May 16, 2024

Robert J. Wuertz, 86, sadly passed away on May 16, 2024, after a long and happy life. Robert was born on June 16, 1937, in Fort Lupton, Colorado to Amelia and Joe Wuertz. He graduated from Hudson High School as valedictorian in Hudson, CO in 1955. In high school, he played basketball and baseball. While attending Colorado A&M University (CSU), he met his loving wife, Barbara.

Robert grew up on his family’s farm and realized at a young age that farming was his passion. He grew exceptional crops and was known in the community as the “Corn King”. Robert’s tremendous knowledge of farming was beneficial to fellow farmers. His greatest joy was working side by side with his family. His dedication and work ethic showed in his love for farming, which was an inspiration to us all, especially his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He loved spending time with his family whether it be traveling to see them, attending stock car races, and taking interest in his grandkid’s activities. Robert enjoyed playing games (Dominoes), doing puzzles, and polka dancing. He had a way of making his family feel special with words of encouragement and many memorable phone calls. Above all, the love for his family was the most important thing to him. Robert will be missed tremendously; his love and memories will forever live in our hearts.

Robert will be lovingly remembered by his three daughters: Pam (Russ) Gibson of Hudson, CO, Laurie Nagel of Lancaster, MO, and Linda (Ron) Yeager of Greeley, CO. He will be forever remembered by his grandchildren; Dan (Emily) of Hudson, CO, Matt (Krista) of Hudson, CO, Jacob of Providence, RI, Nicole of Columbia, MO, Michael (Ellen) of Aurora, CO, and Jenny of Greeley, CO. His memory will be cherished by his great-grandchildren: Riley, Maesyn, Justin, Thomas and Millie. Robert was preceded in death by his loving wife of 60 years Barbara. Robert was also preceded in death by his parents, Amelia and Joe Wuertz. By his son-in-law, Jim Nagel. Brothers, Harold and Victor Wuertz. Sister-in-law’s, Susan and Marlene Wuertz, and Niece, Susan Wuertz.