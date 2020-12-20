Obituary: ROGER LLOYD MANTZ

ROGER LLOYD MANTZ

ROGER LLOYD

MANTZ, 85

July 7, 1935 – December 12, 2020

Greeley, Colorado

Roger Lloyd Mantz, 85, of Greeley, passed away December 12, 2020 at Northern Colorado Medical Center in Greeley. He was born in Allentown, Pennsylvania on July 7, 1935 to Harry and Kathryn Mantz.

While attending Lower Marion High School he traveled to Steamboat Springs, CO to work on a ranch for two summers. Roger developed a deep love for the western way of life and moved to Colorado after graduating from high school. In 1956 Roger married Ellen Buckingham. They had 3 children, Kathy, Bill and Becky. In 1972 he and Sue Crosby (deceased) married; and they later adopted Tyler who brought them great joy. Years later they moved to Eaton where he met and married Taren in 2014.

Roger worked a variety of jobs but selling Peterbilt’s was his favorite. Roger joined the RCA (now PRCA) in 1967 and was a proud gold card member. After trying his hand on the back of a bull he quickly decided bull dogging was much more to his liking. Another passion of Roger’s was flying his Piper Cherokee for business trips and to rodeos.

He will always be remembered for his easy smile, kind heart and desire to help others. He loved the Lord with all his heart and his family was everything to him.

In lieu of flowers the family is asking donations to be made to horsebudstrc.org or the charity of your choice in Roger’s name

Memorial service will be 11:00 a.m., Monday, Dec 28, 2020 at Double Check Arena, 37440 CR 43

Eaton, CO 80615.

Condolence cards can be mailed to Taren Mantz, 35361 CR 39, Eaton CO 80615.

An online guestbook and obituary are available at http://www.moserfuneralservice.com