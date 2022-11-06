Obituary: ROGER PETERS

ROGER PETERS

Provided Photo

November 1, 1942 – October 27, 2022

Roger Peters, 79, of Oshkosh passed away early Thursday morning, October 27, 2022 at the Regional West Garden County Hospital in Oshkosh.

Per his wishes, cremation has taken place and no services are being planned.

Holechek-Bondegard Funeral Home and Cremations in Oshkosh is serving the Peters family.

Family and friends can leave condolences at http://www.bondegardfunerals.com .

Roger Lynn Peters was born November 1, 1942, in Pawnee City, Nebraska to Orval “Jake” and Ruby (Rambat) Peters, farmers from Elk Creek, Nebraska and Bird City, Kansas. He graduated from high school in ElK Creek, Nebraska and then attended two semesters of special agricultural courses at the University of Nebraska.

Roger served in the United States Army from September 1960 to December 1964. Following his service, he was employed by many different small farms, custom harvesters, and grain companies throughout Nebraska, Colorado, and Kansas. He was a member of the Lutheran Church and was a strong Christian believer.

In his later years, he settled on a property in Oshkosh, Nebraska and was lived a peaceful life.

He is survived by his extended family and friends, Doug Cress, Royce Rambat, and Butch Harris.