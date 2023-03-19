Obituary: Rolland “Scottie” Reinick

Rolland "Scottie" Reinick

Provided Photo

May 26, 1936 – March 11, 2023

Rolland E. “Scottie” Reinick, 86, of Greeley, CO, passed away Friday, March 11, 2023 at his home. He was born May 26, 1936 in Kersey, CO to Henry and Mollie (Brethauer) Reinick. He was the youngest of ten children.

Scottie was raised in Kersey, attending Kersey schools. On May 25, 1957, he married Marjorie Jane Scheller in Windsor, CO, after meeting her on a blind date. They were married for 64 years, until her passing in 2021.

Scottie served in the U.S. Navy from October 1954 through October 1958. He served during the Korean War. He earned the Good Conduct Medal.

Scottie worked on a farm, raising cattle and crops. In 1982, he began working at Associated Natural Gas Incorporated (ANGI), which then became Duke Energy. He was employed with them until his retirement.

Scottie had a wonderful sense of humor and was quite the jokester. He enjoyed working in his yard and garden and being outdoors, especially fishing, hunting and camping. When he would travel for work, he would make sure to also get in some fishing wherever he was. After his retirement, Scottie began cooking and made everything from ribs to chocolate chip cookies. He was also known for his amazing chicken noodle soup.

Above all, Scottie loved his family and spending time with his grandchildren. He almost never missed a school or sporting event and would travel three hours to watch his grandsons.

Scottie is survived by his daughter, JoDee (Bob) Herrera; sons, Jim (Lisa) Reinick and Jarrey (Tara) Reinick; nine grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. He was also survived by a special nephew, who was like his third son, Randy Reinick.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Marjorie Reinick and all of his siblings.

Graveside service will be at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 25, 2023 at Sunset Memorial Gardens, 3400 28th St., Greeley.

In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial contributions to Christ Community Church in care of Stoddard Funeral Home, 3205 W. 28th St., Greeley, CO 80634.

Please visit http://www.stoddardsunset.com to sign an online guestbook.