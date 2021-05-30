Obituary: Ron Fallon

Ron Fallon

Provided Photo

Ron Fallon, 83

January 22, 1938 – May 14, 2021

Firestone, Colorado

Ronald Lee Fallon was born January 22nd, 1938 in Longmont to James Samuel and Florence M. Fallon. He was raised on the family farm near Mead.

Ron is survived by his three children: Dave and his wife Brenda of Longmont; Kathy and her husband, John, of Alabama; and John of Berthoud. He has 6 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and a brand new great-great grandbaby. Also survived by his sister, Cheryl Kiteley, her husband Steve and their daughter, Stefanie, and by his former wife, good friend and caring companion, Linda Austin. He will also be missed by his step-children from his blended-families.

The family would like to thank friends for their prayers and many phone calls of support and express their gratitude to the dedicated caregivers for their many kindnesses.

The family requests no flowers. Please consider a donation to Cowboy Christian Fellowship at Rinn United Methodist Church, the Longmont Senior Center, Longmont O.U.R Center or Hospice.

A viewing will take place at Ahlberg Funeral Home on Thursday, May 20th from 3-5pm. Memorial Service will take place at Rinn United Methodist Church Friday, May 21st at 1:00 pm