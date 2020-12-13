Obituary: Ronald E. Burchfield

Ronald E. Burchfield

Provided Photo

Ronald E.

Burchfield, 81

November 22, 1938 – November 18, 2020

Strasburg, CO

Ronald Earl Burchfield, 81, passed away after a life well lived, on November 18th, 2020. Ron was born on November 22nd, 1938 in Dodge City, KS to Earl and Rena Burchfield. In 1945, Ron contracted polio, which prompted the family to move to Denver, CO to be near medical facilities. In 1948, Earl, Rena and Ron moved to Strasburg. Ron graduated from Strasburg High School in 1956. He attended CSU for a year then returned home to work at First National Bank of Strasburg. He married Ruby Tapparo on April 20th, 1958.

In 1970, he left the bank to pursue his passion of farming and ranching full time. Ron retired from farming in 2000, but continued to stay involved with the farm until his death. Ron loved and was very active in the Strasburg community. He was a member of the Volunteer Fire Department, the Water Board, the Strasburg School Board and the ASCS. He was a charter member of Strasburg Community Church and member of the choir, co-owner of Tri Valley Gas and served on the board of Bennett National Bank.

Ron is survived by Ruby, his beloved wife of 62 years; sons Mark (Jaime) of Cody, NE, Doug of Strasburg, CO and son-in-law Matt (Brande) Grassel of Corvallis, OR; grandchildren Danny (Kay Dee) and Dustin (Sariet) Burchfield, Delanie, Dannae and Dakota Burchfield, Elizabeth and Sarah Grassel and great-grandchildren Brodie, Nathan, Hayden, Bria and Bryla.

Ron was proceeded in death by his parents Earl and Rena and daughter, Rhonda Grassel.

Ron was a proud and devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. His family was his pride and joy. He was an avid fan of the Colorado Rockies and Strasburg High School athletics. He was a fixture on the sidelines of any sporting event and traveled far and wide to support his Strasburg Indians.

With his zeal for life and his strong but gentle nature, Ron touched the lives of everyone he encountered and will be sorely missed by all.