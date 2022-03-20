Obituary: RONALD GORDON “RON” PRIBBLE

RONALD GORDON "RON" PRIBBLE

Provided Photo

April 7, 1938 – February 10, 2022

Ronald Gordon ‘Ron’ Pribble was born April 7, 1938 in Cortez, CO to Ursel Pribble and Faye Randolph. His siblings are Linda Billingsley, Tuffy Randolph, Charlene Randolph, Rick Randolph, Finley Pribble, Allen Randolph, Denise Pribble, James Pribble, Erlene Wright, Debbie Buffington, and Roger Pribble.

Ron married Donna Conrad June 26, 1961. To this union three children were born. Ron was drafted by the army in January, 1961 but was not accepted due to an injury to his right foot. Ron worked many jobs. Before marriage, mostly in the uranium mines. While he was married he worked for Englehart’s dairy and McAfee’s warehouse, farming and cattle. In 1962 he worked for cotton Johnson at Gateway, CO in the mines, then went to Arriola, CO to work for Sam Moore’s dairy and back to McAfee farms after that. They moved to Dove Creek, CO in 1964. He then went to work as a John Deere mechanic for David and Jean Corlett at Romer Merc in Dove Creek. In late 1965 or early 1966 Ron went to work at the Dove Creek Co-Op. In April of 1966 he bought his first tractor, a 1963 John Deere 3010, and some farming equipment. Shortly after that he started renting ground and farming. He rented farm ground from several people including Gladys and Winefred Lyons, Thomas Jackson, Robert and Dorthy Baird, Emery Randolph and his dad, Ursel Pribble. In about 1968 he bought another tractor, a 1964 John Deere 4020. Both tractors are still on the family farm. He farmed dry land until 1991 and then turned all rented ground back except for Robert Barnds. He then started putting in an irrigation system on that land. He continued irrigation farming until he retired in 2017. He raised pinto beans, wheat, hay grazer, oats, and alfalfa at different times throughout the years. In 1968 Ron and Donna moved into town, Dove Creek, as Monie was starting school then. They rented a house on Central Avenue owned by Eldon Leffel. Ron needed a shop to work on his machinery so in 1971 they moved again. They rented a house in Dove Creek owned by Jake Friedenberger. That property had a quonset on it so it worked out well. This is where the Dove Creek Superette is now. They stayed there until 1976 when they bought a place two miles west of Dove Creek from Ron’s dad, Ursel and Louise Pribble. They built their home west of Dove Creek and moved into it in December 1976, which is still their family home.

Ron is survived by his wife, Donna; three children, Lonnie Edwin Pribble (Velvet), Monie Gordon Pribble (Lanell), and Bonnie Jeanne Bucher (Boyd); six grand kids, Becky Curtis (Brandon), Lacy DuFrene (Lonny), Randy Pribble (Kayla), Jesse Pribble (Amanda), Preston Holley (Rachelle), Kayla Bolick (Nick); nine great grand kids, Joey, Dallon, Kiersten, Anthony, Charlie, Parker, Michael, Connor, Raleigh; and one great great grandchild, Cody. Ron was preceded in death by Debbie Buffington; Roger Pribble; and his parents.