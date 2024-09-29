Obituary: RONALD J. HUENINK

RONALD J. HUENINK

Provided Photo

July 27, 1940 – September 21, 2024

A life well lived will be celebrated on Wednesday, October 2, 2024, at 11:00 AM, at the Macy Allnutt Funeral Home, located at 6521 West 20th Street in Greeley, Colorado. This gathering will honor the wonderful journey of Ron Huenink, who was born on July 27, 1940, in Lincoln, Nebraska, to Alfred and Hilda Huenink.

Ron’s early years were marked by athletic prowess; he graduated from Hickman High School in 1958, where he excelled in sports. His talent in track and field was particularly notable, as he held the record for the ½ mile for several years. He had skills on the basketball court, but as the catcher for his high school baseball team, he caught the attention of scouts from the Kansas City Royals, a testament to his athletic dedication and skill.

Ron was drafted into the United States Army in September 1962. He was stationed at Fort Benning, Georgia, before being sent to France, where he served for sixteen months. He was honorably discharged in August 1968.

On March 5, 1960, Ron married the love of his life, Earlene (Birt) Huenink. Their union blossomed into a partnership that spanned over 64 years, a testament to their unwavering love and companionship. They were best friends. Together, they built a life that revolved around family, hard work, and shared passions. Ron became the owner and operator of Hanging H Ranch and Huenink Construction, where he poured his heart into every project.

Beyond his professional life, Ron was a man of many talents. He found joy in woodworking, crafting beautiful pieces of furniture, and often surprised family members with his thoughtful gifts. His artistic flair also extended to painting, where Ron would capture moments and memories on canvas, leaving a legacy of creativity for his loved ones to cherish. In his younger years, he found solace in the great outdoors, enjoying hunting and fishing expeditions that brought him closer to nature.

Known for his loving and humble spirit, Ron embodied compassion and forgiveness. He was a man of integrity, always honest and wise, and possessed a friendly demeanor that made him a friend to all. His hard-working nature and servant-hearted approach to life made him a protector and encourager, which endeared him to family and friends. Above all, Ron treasured his family, nurturing relationships with his wife, children, and grandchildren, always striving to create lasting memories.

His beloved wife, Earlene (Birt) Huenink, survives Ron; their son, Bill Huenink and his wife, Carrie; their daughter, Kelly J. Huenink; and their daughter, Melissa Lile and her husband, Chad. He also leaves behind his cherished granddaughter, McKinzey Lile, his sisters Shirley Taylor, Phyllis Andringa, and Christine Huenink, and numerous nieces and nephews who will carry forward his legacy of love.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Eileen, his brothers Gerald and Alvin, his parents-in-law Earl and Iona Birt, his brother-in-law Milton Birt, and many dear friends and relatives.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Ron’s memory may be made to the Nebraska Children’s Home Society, Attn: Development, 4939 S. 118th Street, Omaha, NE 68137.

As family and friends gather to celebrate Ron’s life, they will remember his accomplishments and the warmth and kindness he brought into the world, a legacy that will undoubtedly endure through the lives he touched.