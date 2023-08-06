Obituary: Ronald Lousberg

Ronald Lousberg

Provided Photo

January 3, 1943 – June 22, 2023

Ronald George Lousberg (80) passed away peacefully on June 22, 2023 surrounded by family and friends. He was born January 3, 1943 to William and Mary Lousberg in Boulder, Colorado. He attended Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church and continued to be a parishioner until his death. Ron graduated from Boulder High School in 1961 and joined the Army National Guard shortly after. He worked on his family farm and had a construction business with his two brothers in Boulder. They also farmed dryland wheat at Briggsdale, CO. He was a member of The Boulder Elks Club and The Boulder Rural Volunteer Fire Department.

Ron is survived and missed by his loving wife of 55 years, Elaine Lousberg; and his children Rob Lousberg, Pam Lousberg and Amy Watkins (Scott). Forever cherished and remembered by his three grandchildren Wyatt (17), June (15) and Haven (7). He is also survived by his brother Jerry Lousberg and sisters Mary Louise Collins, Cleo Beauprez, Joan Tenczar, Sharon Lacy and Cecil Pattison. Along with many nieces and nephews.

Ron was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Bill Lousberg.

His wonderful sense of humor will be deeply missed. He was generous, loyal, hardworking, and the life of the party. He was clever and full to the brim with knowledge gained through all of his life experiences: farming, volunteer firefighter, fisherman, contractor- he could fix or build anything. Later in life his greatest joy was spending time traveling with his family and friends especially his grandchildren. He will be remembered for all the heart (fun times) he shared with his friends and family. He truly loved each of them- and if you knew him, you knew it. He will be missed dearly.