Obituary: Ronald Schafer

Ronald Schafer

Provided Photo

February 23, 1945 – October 22, 2021

Ronald Royce Schafer, age 76, passed peacefully surrounded by his family on October 22, 2021 after a brief battle with leukemia. He was born February 23, 1945 in Greeley, Colorado to Adolph and Nettie Schafer. He attended Greeley schools and graduated in 1963 from Greeley High School. He briefly enrolled in Colorado State College but chose to enlist in the US Navy to serve his country. He served in Vietnam on the USS Charles R. Ware as a radarman and was honorably discharged in 1969. Upon his return, he worked at Monfort’s Packing for 11 years before starting his livestock business in which he worked for 18 years. He was a fixture at the livestock auctions in northern Colorado. He was known for his strong work ethic, drive and determination.

He married the love of his life, Barbara Suppes on June 19th, 1971. They celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary this past summer. They had three children Ronie, Amy and Larry. The entire family worked on the farm and he enjoyed teaching his children about livestock.

He will be remembered for his love and devotion to his family and willingness to help his children and grandchildren. He was their biggest fan. While taking time off was rare, he enjoyed hunting with his son Larry. He loved working with his animals and even into his senior years enjoyed raising poultry.

In his final months, Ron was surrounded and cared for by his family. Special thanks to his son Larry for being the best nurse a dad could ask for. Special thanks to the NCMC Infusion Center staff and nurses who made sure he always had a warm blanket for his long days there as well as the wonderful staff at Pathways Hospice- your loving and comforting care helped us in his last days.

He is survived by his wife, Barbara- who he always referred to as beautiful, his three children Ronie Raye Schafer of Evans and son Caleb Schafer, Amy Marie Schafer of Greeley and children Ashton Roth, Ethan Roth and Eva Schafer and Larry Alyn Schafer and wife Camille of Greeley and children Serbeara Shimmel, Shyanne Schafer, Reign Schafer and Riley Schafer. He was blessed with one great grandson, Miklos. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Adolph and Nettie, brothers Alvin Rothe, Marvin Rothe, Howard Rothe and Larry Rothe and his sisters Donna Staley, Helen Gordy, and Delores ¬¬¬¬¬¬Gonsior.

He will be cremated at North Colorado Crematory in Greeley. At his request, there will be no services, but he would like everyone to celebrate his life by having Pepsi and cake, he was fond of tres leches cake. Cards of condolence can be sent to the family at 621 39th Street, Evans, Co 80620.