Obituary: RONALD WAYNE BUXMAN

RONALD WAYNE BUXMAN

Provided Photo

February 6, 1956 – September 26, 2022

Ronald Wayne Buxman, 66, of Greeley passed away at his home on September 26, 2022. He was born February 6, 1956 in Greeley to Harold C. and Doris Fern (Kurtz) Buxman where he was raised on the family farm.

Ron attended Eaton schools where he excelled in athletics; football, wrestling and track. He graduated from Eaton High School in 1974. He then graduated with a bachelor’s in political science from Evangel College in Springfield, MO.

On May 22, 1992, he married Patricia Anne Kerr in Greeley. After college, Ron returned to work on the family dairy to which he devoted the rest of his career, even until his last day. He and Trish raised their four children on the dairy, and they continue with his legacy there.

Ron was a season ticket holder for CU Buffs football for many years and loved sports of all kinds, especially following his kids with their activities.

Ron diligently served on the Agland Co-Op Board, Resurrection School Board for 11 years (partly as president), Agfinity Board, Dairy Farmers of America board as a regional representative, and the North Weld Water Board.

Thankful to have shared Ron’s life are his wife, Trish, children; Brock (Megan Anders), Brenna, Braycen and Brex, his father, Harold “Bud”, and brothers; Mel and Don and their families. The family is expecting Ron’s first grandchild.

He was preceded in death by his mom, Doris and his sister, Marilyn.

Ron’s Life Celebration will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, October 6, 2022 at First Assembly of God Church with a reception to follow. Private interment at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Memorial gifts may be made to “Resurrection Christian School” in honor of Ron Buxman in care of Adamson, 2000 47th Ave., Greeley, CO 80634. Friends may leave condolences at AdamsonCares.com.