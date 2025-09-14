Obituary: Ronald Whitney

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

Ronald Whitney

Provided Photo

February 11, 1948 – September 4, 2025

Ronald E. Whitney, age 77, passed away September 4, 2025, at his home in Hermitage, Missouri.

Ron was born on February 11, 1948, the fourth child of Frank and Ina (Lusk) Whitney in Brush, Colorado. He was proceeded in death by his parents, two brothers Stan Whitney, and Delbert Whitney and a sister Esther Phillips. Surviving are Twila Clark, Mary Anne Johnson and Wayne Whitney. Also surviving is brother-in-law Jack (Cherri) Musser.

Ron married Barbara (Musser) on June 25, 1967, in Fort Morgan, Colorado. They have eight children: Mike (Rhonda), Laura Yates (Brandon), Mark, Nancy Piper (Kevin), Matt (Macy), Adam (Jessie), Luke (Monica), and Cody (Mykal). Grandchildren: Grant Whitney, Cheyrell Yates (Sara), Sareena Swiney (Luke), Weston and Whitney Piper, Brooklyn Mashburn (Gage), Brayden, Presley, Colton, Cooper, Dally, Becca, Chloe, Trace, Ty, Tripp, Tuff, Tex, Trell Whitney and grandbaby #20 due in October. Great Grandchildren: Clayden and Maylee Yates, Isabel Swiney and Henley Mashburn.

While living in Fort Morgan, Ron and his family row cropped and fed cattle on their ranch. In June of 1985 they moved to Hermitage, Mo., where he continued to raise cattle along with custom cattle hauling, working the local sale barns and raising hay crops.

Ron enjoyed tinkering in his shop by making fun and silly metal art, fishing with his grandkids, attending local auctions and collecting antiques. He always wore his bib overalls with a pocket full of tools and his cap. He had a love for the color red, his tractors, and working with his kids and grandkids.

A private family service will be held.