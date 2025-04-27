Obituary: Ronda Kay Walker

Ronda Kay Walker

Provided Photo

April 2, 1975 – January 15, 2025

Ronda Kay Walker of Wheatland, WY, passed away unexpectedly at the age of 49 from a pulmonary embolism on January 15, 2025.

She is missed deeply by all her family and friends that loved her beautiful smile and generous, caring heart. Her leadership and organizational skills were truly extraordinary, serving her family and community with dedication and passion. We love you and miss you but we are forever grateful for the amazing 49 years that you gave us.