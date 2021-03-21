Obituary: rONNIE Hulstrom

rONNIE Hulstrom

Provided Photo

In Memoriam

Ronnie Hulstrom

April 9, 1937 – February 28, 2021

Ronald Hulstrom, 83, of Erie, CO died on February 28, 2021, peacefully at his home surrounded by his family. He was born April 9, 1937 in Boulder, CO to Bus and Alma (Deines) Hulstrom. He spent the entirety of his life’s work dairying and farming in the Erie area. He graduated from Lafeyette High School in 1955. Following high school, he married Genell Dickinson on January 11, 1957.

He loved fishing, hunting, and RV camping and traveling alongside Genell, his favorite partner in crime. A good day was filled with sunshine and poking fun at his grandkids. As a farmer he never stopped worrying about the weather.

He was preceded in death by his Parents Bus and Alma, and his sister Janice. He is survived by Genell, his wife of 64 years, his sister Sharron Hulstrom, his Son Rick (Jan) of Erie, CO; Son Dave (Tricia) of Erie, CO; and daughter Melony (Shawn) Franzen of Worland, WY; 8 grandchildren; and 13.5 great-grandchildren.