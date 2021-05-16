Obituary: Ronny Dean Hawes

Ronny Dean

Hawes, 90

October 15, 1930 – April 13, 2021

Fort Morgan, Colorado

Ron married Barbara Carpenter in Iowa, May 1930. Heading to Colorado, they became farmers South of Fort Morgan raising six children, Dennis, Harlynn, Marilynn, Eldon, Crystal and Kevin. His legacy is carried on by three children still farming there. Love of God carried him through hardships of living off the land. In retirement, he and Barbara operated Fay Lee Fabrics. He leaves memories, guidance and love in the hearts of a wife of 72 years and his family. He would never say “Good Bye”–it was “Be Congenial”. So we won’t say Good Bye now–he’ll be with us forever.