Obituary: Rosamond Turnbull

Rosamond Turnbull

Provided Photo

Rosamond Turnbull May 1, 1943 – July 4, 2020 Rosamond Turnbull died peacefully at her home in Carbondale, CO on Saturday July 4th, 2020. She was 77. Roz was born on May 1,1943 in Glenwood Springs, CO. She is a descendent of both the Brown and Perry families who have deep historical roots in Colorado. Her maternal grandfather, DRC Brown, was one of the original pioneers who helped establish the town of Aspen, CO and her paternal grandmother, Rosamond Underwood Perry (for whom she was named), was a Smith College graduate who came west as a schoolteacher at the Elkhead Schoolhouse near Hayden, CO. Her parents, Robert Perry and Ruth Brown Perry, were lifelong residents of the Roaring Fork Valley and stalwarts of the local ranching community. Roz attended CRMS and graduated from Colorado College in 1965. A year later she married Thomas R. Turnbull (Tom) and together they started their life of ranching and raising a family. They spent over 50 years devoted to raising cattle and caring for the land, as well as becoming an integral part of the fabric of the local community. Roz was a lovely person who touched many hearts. Her warmth and kindness enriched the lives of both family and friends. She was a constant source of love and encouragement and always strived to find the best in people and the positive in life. She enjoyed gardening, reading, drawing, and was an exceptional cook. Many people enjoyed sitting at her table near an old cookstove, savoring a delicious meal and thoughtful conversation. She naturally drew people together with her inclusive and accepting nature. She is survived by her husband, Tom and her four children: Catherine (Katie), Thomas M (Mat) and Pamela, Amy Turnbull and Finlay Anderson, Timothy (Tim) and Madeleine, as well as 8 wonderful grandchildren: Emily Barron, Duncan, Bruce, and MacAlister Turnbull, Lewis and Perrin Anderson, and Emma and Elizabeth (Ellie) Turnbull. A private memorial and burial service will be held for immediate family. In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Roz can be sent to HomeCare & Hospice of the Valley (www.hchotv.org) or NW Youth for Christ (www.nwcyfc.org).