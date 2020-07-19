Obituary: Rosamond Turnbull

Rosamond Turnbull May 1, 1943 – July 4, 2020 To Roz God never had a kinder soul ever in his keep She joined him Independence Day for her eternal sleep Her life was blessed and filled with love all friends and family know On her journey up to heaven she didn’t have far to go She lived between the mountains in a pretty valley town Just outside of Carbondale with Herefords all around A family full of Pioneers hers settled this great land She leaves with us her legacy held safe here in Gods hand With Tom she raised her family a fine one rooted strong To carry on her journey now that she is gone Their roots here in this valley are as deep as Sopris high Along with them we shed a tear as this valley says goodbye Bill McKee