Obituary: Rose Brinks

Rose Brinks

Provided Photo

January 23, 1935 – August 25, 2025

Rose Loretta Brinks, 90, was born January 23, 1935, youngest of 5 children, in a farm house near Stratton, Nebraska. She died August 25, 2025 from ovarian cancer. She is survived by seven children, five stepchildren, and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Rose was known as a protector of the historic land that she and her husband owned in Laporte, Colorado. She was a member of the Fort Collins Historical Society, the Pioneers, and the Westerners. She wrote a book about the Bingham Hill Cemetery on the family farm, and gave innumerable talks and tours through the cemetery to schoolchildren and other groups.

