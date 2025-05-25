Obituary: ROSS WESLEY HILZER

ROSS WESLEY HILZER

September 15, 1957 – May 10, 2025

Ross W. Hilzer

Ross was born on September 15th,1957 in Greeley, Colorado to Harold and Harriett (Ball) Hilzer of Hereford, Colorado.

After his mother passed away in 1965, Ross went to live with his grandparents, George and Irene Hilzer. Ross attended public schools in Greeley and graduated from Greeley Central High School in 1976.

Ross worked at Safeway in Greeley for several years before moving to the Red Feather area in 1984 where he met his wife, Judith Miller. Together they operated The Red Feather Horse Company and later The Red Feather Fence Company.

Ross and Judith came to Eastern Colorado in 1991. He spent years building many miles of fence with his father, Harold. They came to settle in the Simla area about twenty years ago where he worked for the Brown Farm & Ranches, Raines Farms, and the Gordon Farm & Ranch companies. Ross served on the Lincoln County Farm Bureau Board for eight years.

For many years, Ross and Judith operated “Courage to Change,” a residential drug and alcohol treatment facility helping a countless amount of people in recovery. Ross was a proud CAC III (Certified Addiction Counselor) for substance abuse recovery. Ross was a member of Alcoholics Anonymous and sponsored fellow members during his journey in recovery for 22 years of sobriety.

Ross was widowed in late 2021. He is survived by his sister, Jonna Hilzer-Dickie of Cheyenne, WY, and his brother, Kirk Hilzer of Greeley, CO.

Ross thoroughly enjoyed being a part of the Simla community. He loved the rural lifestyle and made many great friends. Ross always cheered on all the Simla High School Sports teams and rarely missed a home game. GO CUBS!

Arrangements will be made later this summer for gatherings in Greeley and in Simla, CO.