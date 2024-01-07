Obituary: ROWAN NILES TYSON

ROWAN NILES TYSON

Provided Photo

February 28, 1945 – November 10, 2023

Rowan Niles Tyson was born on February 28, 1945 in Colorado Springs, Colorado to Mark and Lohraine Tyson. He grew up on the family ranch South of Franktown, Colorado. Rowan attended Cherry Valley School thru the Eighth grade. I understand he spent a few recesses in the classroom sanding carved initials out of the tops of desks.

He graduated from Douglas County High School in 1963. That same year he went to work for the Union Pacific Railroad. He thoroughly enjoyed working there for 35 years. I am sure many of you have heard lots of railroad stories through the years. Some of them were “very colorful”, so to speak. Rowan was a great storyteller.

In 1977 he married Marilyn Green Tyson, and they had 46 wonderful years together.

Throughout his life Rowan always enjoyed horses and cattle, and he was a very good judge of both.

Although this synopsis is much too brief, I think it is fair to say that Rowan Tyson managed to overcome many health obstacles in his life with an unbelievably positive attitude and smile on his face while playing the cards he was dealt and appreciating life.

Rowan was a fun, kind, and giving person. He always said “A day without a HA-HA is a long day.”

Rowan is survived by his loving wife, Marilyn, who was his caregiver and best friend; Sister-in-Laws Margie White (Jim) and Merridee Hahn (Mike). Nephews Troy Tyson (Trestina), Todd Tyson (Sarah) and Tyson Hahn (Fairon). Three Nieces; Nicole Larson (Ross), Chandra Schlabach (Jordan) and Kelsey Grimes (Tanner). Seven Great Nephews and three Great Nieces.

Rowan was preceded in death by his parents, Mark and Lohraine; his brother, Royce; and his sister-in-law, Cora Lee.