Obituary: ROY HERVEY

ROY HERVEY

Provided Photo

ROY HERVEY, 90

May 7, 1930 – May 6, 2021

Longmont, Colorado

With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of beloved husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather, Roy Hervey. Born May 7,1930 near Longmont to Albert and Francis Hervey. He spent his early years working on farms and developing his superior athletic skills.

Roy graduated LHS in 1948 and was offered a boxing scholarship to DU but enlisted in the U.S. Navy to serve his country, stationed in San Diego. He proudly wore his “bottom-gunner” hat honoring his service in the submarine corp.

He married Barbara Hester in 1950 having 4 children. Happy times were spent camping in the mountains and desert, volunteering much of his time as a boy scout leader, coaching baseball, and softball teams, and being a deacon at the church. Roy was a pioneer in the early days of drag racing, building hot rods and running them on the Bonneville Salt Flats.

Roy was a skilled building contractor in San Diego and Longmont until age and health forced his retirement. He married his high school sweetheart, Ramona Adamson Cushman in 1987. Many happy holidays were spent at their Bowen Street home where he was a welcoming host and master bar-b-que king. They moved to Alliance, Nebraska for some years with family and made many lasting friendships. Roy especially loved the spring brandings.

They moved home to Longmont the Christmas of 2017, renewing old acquaintances with LHS classmates, and making friends at Aspen Meadows their new home.

Roy is survived by his wife of 33 years, Ramona and her three daughters, Patricia Turner, Cathy Intermill and Sondra Hopkins and their AFS daughter, Argerie White. Roy is survived by his children Robin Harang, Randy, Rusty, and Ricki Aquino as well as many grand and great grandchildren, and his sister, Shirley Richendifer Sides.

He was proceeded in death by brothers Bill and Bob and sister Betty Leonard.

Roy never met a stranger and was a model to all of us for his kind nature, grace, and humility.