Obituary: ROY’LLYN RAY (RON) RIGG

ROY'LLYN RAY (RON) RIGG

Provided Photo

February 2, 1942 – May 29, 2024

Roy’Llyn Ray (Ron) Rigg passed away on April 29, 2024 in Laramie, WY. Ron was born to Clifton and Vera Rigg in Hersman, Illinois on February 2, 1942.

Ron was raised on a farm in Hersman until he was five years old, when they moved to the family farm near Annawan, Illinois. Ron wrote of his early years when farming was done with teams of horses rather than tractors, which later translated into Ron becoming a consummate tractor collector!

During high school, Ron was an all-around athlete, competing in football, basketball, and track. He often told stories about his old leather football helmet and breaking his nose several times. Senior year he was elected student class president and crowned Homecoming King.

After receiving recommendations from his teachers, Ron (and his good friend Terry Blackert) moved to Laramie in 1960 to pursue a degree in civil engineering from the University of Wyoming. He met Danna Speer at a dance held at the Laramie Armory during Spring Break in 1961, and they married in 1962. Together, they raised three daughters: Shawn, Dawn and Fawn.

Ron worked for Union Pacific Railroad from 1964 until retirement in 2002. During his career with UPRR, he held various positions in Wyoming, Nebraska, and Arkansas. Many good friends were made during his tenure. In the late 60s through the early 70s, Ron managed cattle, sheep, hogs, and wild horses for The Stockyards and ran a landscaping business offering services using the first Bobcat skid steers in Laramie.

His favorite hobby was purchasing and restoring antique tractors. One of his favorite tractors was the John Deere A model. Together, Ron and Danna restored over 60 antique tractors. One of those projects generated a John Deere 1952 MT tractor, which with much encouragement from Danna, was reluctantly painted pink. Ron was a proud member of the Centennial Antique Tractor and Engine Club. Ron loved horses and served as 4-H horse leader when he was not hauling his girls and horses to Little Britches Rodeos.

His sense of humor, ability to share a kind word, help with any project, and offer solid advice earned Ron many good friends whom he treasured.

Ron was preceded in death by his parents; sister Regina Williams; brother-in-law Terry Macumber; and son-in-law Tim Sheen.

Ron is survived by his wife of 62 years, Danna; sister Linda Macumber; brother-in-law, Arden Williams; daughters Shawn Sheen, Dawn Stroh, Fawn (Brad) Benson; grandchildren Kyle (Sara) Sheen, Tracy (Joni) Sheen, Ashley (Blake Wade) Killion, Zach Killion, Nicholas (Caitie) Stroh; 5 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

Per Ron’s wishes, he has chosen to gift his body to science and research. There will be no services at this time, however a Celebration of Life will take place at a later date.

The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to In-Habit and Hospice of Laramie for their professional and compassionate care.