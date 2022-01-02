Obituary: Ruth Anderson

Ruth Anderson

Provided Photo

April 26, 1937 – December 20, 2021

Ruth (Schlagel) Anderson, 84, of Roggen, Colo., passed away on December 20, 2021 at her home surrounded by her loving and devoted family. Her loss is immense, and her legacy will endure forever.

She was born on April 26, 1937 to Jacob and Elizabeth (Haas) Schlagel in Longmont, Colorado at the Benjamin Farm. She was proud of her heritage having descended from German immigrants from Pabotchnaya, Russia. Her grandparents were among some of the first to settle in Longmont to farm and raise their family. She was the middle of three children and enjoyed playing on her family’s farm with her two brothers. Her oldest brother perfectly placed her in a dresser when she was an infant while her mother went out to milk the cows! Ruth was active in 4-H showing dairy cattle and exhibiting home economics projects at the Boulder County Fair.

She attended Nelson School through the eighth grade and later graduated from Longmont High School in 1955. She fondly remembered her time as the editor-in-chief of the school newspaper, The Trojan News. Throughout her life she was impeccable with her penmanship and instilled that same skill in her children and grandchildren. She also was a cheerleader and was very proud of being able to cheer for the 1954 state champion Longmont Trojan football team for which her high school sweetheart played.

Ruth married Kent M. Anderson on October 12, 1958 in Longmont, Colorado at Christ Congregational Church. They enjoyed 46 years of marriage living in Longmont, Colo where they raised award-winning Angus cattle, sugar beets for Western Sugar, corn, pinto beans, barley, and hay. They raised their children and two oldest grandchildren at the farm near Niwot. As a family they exhibited at more than fifty consecutive county fairs and were named the Boulder County Fair Family of the Year in 1982.

While Longmont was forever her “home,” in 2008, she built a house and moved to Roggen, Colorado. While in Roggen, she became active in Hoyt Home Circle and Kiowa Community Church Bible Study. She also never missed her two younger grandchildren’s volleyball, FFA or 4-H activities.

She was a member of many clubs and organizations. Friends were of the utmost importance to her and played an important role in her life. She was a member of First Evangelical Lutheran Church for nearly 60 years, the Jolly Dozen Club, Rachel Guild, Country Club, and the Ryssby Church Committee. As a member of the Ryssby Church Committee, she scheduled hundreds of weddings at the historic church and played a pivotal role in its preservation.

Summer was one of her most favorite times of the years. She loved attending the annual Schlagel picnic, Ryssby Midsummer and countless cattle shows including Golden Trend and the Colorado State Fair. She was a masterful cook and there was not a day that went by that she didn’t make a meal for her family to enjoy. She enjoyed baking, sewing, embroidering, and playing cards. She especially loved tea parties. This past fall she was named as a Denver Broncos Honored Cancer Survivor. Ruth was preceded in death by her loving husband, Kent M. Anderson in 2005, oldest daughter, Vickie Sue Anderson in 1981, brother Robert Schlagel and her parents, Jake and Elizabeth Schlagel.

She is survived by a large and loving family including her son Doug Anderson; daughter Amy Cooksey and her husband, Jeff all of Roggen, Colorado., her four granddaughters, Christie and Mark Denniston of Ogden, Utah; Jennie and Kevin Byers of Longmont, Colorado; Sarah and Tyler Madsen of Keenesburg, Colorado and Molly Cooksey of Keenesburg, Colorado and her fiancée Adam Davis. Four great-grandchildren, Anders Aaron Denniston, Rayelee Michelle and Hayden Elizabeth Madsen and Lillian Dare Byers. She adored Rhonda Klipfel who became part of the family throughout the years. She is survived by her brother Ron Schlagel of Keenesburg, Colorado and sister-in-laws, Phyllis Schlagel of Platteville and Cathy Schlagel of Kennesburg. She also was an amazing aunt to nine nieces and four nephews; and prided herself on being a loving godmother. She especially enjoyed a deep relationship with her dear cousin JoAnn Jones and devoted friends Evelyn Cooksey, Eddie Archer, Loretta Brackin, and Don and Jan Linch.

Memorial services were on Tuesday, December 28 at 11 a.m. at Ryssby Church located at 9000 N. 63rd St. Longmont, CO. A luncheon was served at Anderson Farms in Erie, CO. A private graveside service was held.

Memorial contributions may be made to Ryssby Church in Longmont, Colo.