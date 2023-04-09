Obituary: RYAN DAVIS

RYAN DAVIS

Provided Photo

May 25, 1980 – March 31, 2023

Funeral Services for Ryan Davis will be held Friday, April 7, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. at the Bent County Community Center, 1214 Ambassador Thompson Blvd., Las Animas, Colorado with Pastor Rod Coulter officiating. Interment will follow at the Bent/Las Animas Cemetery.

Ryan Davis passed suddenly on Friday March 31, 2023 in Las Animas at the age of 42.

Ryan Scott Davis was born in Las Animas, Colorado on May 25, 1980 to Arthur and Jacque (Shinn) Davis. He attended school in Las Animas, graduating in 1998. Ryan attended Northeastern Junior College and Oklahoma Panhandle State University majoring in Animal Science and Agri Business. He held various positions in the agriculture industry until purchasing WW Feed & Supply, Inc. in 2019. Ryan was an active supporter of the area 4-H programs.

Ryan is survived by his son, Frank Lee Davis; parents, Arthur and Jacque Davis; brothers, Kyle (Ammie) Davis, Ross (Alyssa) Davis; nephews, Ty Arnold, Wyatt Davis, and Jasper Davis; aunt, Connie Ede; and uncle, Roy (Amy) Davis. He also leaves behind many cousins and a host of friends.

Ryan was preceded in death by his grandparents, Frank and Reta Davis and Lee and Mary Shinn.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to your local 4-H program. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Horber Funeral Chapel, P.O. Box 431, Las Animas, Colorado 81054. To leave online condolences, please visit http://www.valleyfuneralcremation.com .