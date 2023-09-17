Obituary: Sandra Lee White Lippis

Sandra Lee White Lippis

Provided Photo

December 18, 1947 – September 8, 2023

Sandra, 75, passed away peacefully, with her family by her side, on September 8, 2023.

Sandra was born to Lonny White and Elanor Ziolkowski White on December 18, 1947, in Pueblo, Colorado. The family moved to Rockvale, Colorado when she was 4 years old. Sandra attended school in Rockvale through 8th grade, then attended Florence High School, where she graduated in 1965.

Sandra worked at Estes Industries from 1966 to 1973.

She married Joseph Lippis Sr. at St Patricks Catholic Church in Rockvale, Colorado on May 19, 1969. Sandra and Joe resided in Prospect Heights until they moved into the home they built near Brookside, Colorado on May 1, 1972.

Sandra was a full-time housewife, homemaker, and wonderful cook, and she maintained a beautiful, manicured yard, all while raising her two children: Joe Jr. and Rhonda Kay.

As the children entered the school years, Sandra worked for Dr. Robertson’s dental office in Cañon City. As the children entered high school, Sandra became more involved in the family business, Lippis Farms, near Florence. Sandra drove a truck delivering produce to Colorado Springs and Salida, all while maintaining the family home and the business side of the farm. Sandra, along with the family, picked vegetables, bunched greens and processed large amounts of produce in the family farm business. She and her family members represented Lippis Farms at four different farmer’s markets in the surrounding areas from 2004-2015. Sandra was a tireless worker who gave so much of herself as she gracefully would serve dinner after midnight to her farming family during the growing season for many years.

Sandra loved the outdoors, camping, fishing, elk hunting, deer hunting, pheasant hunting, hunting for arrowheads, and searching for unique rocks. During the last 5 years, she particularly enjoyed Country Music cruises with Joe, short trips to New York City to enjoy lunch at Becco Restaurant with Joe Jr., and weekend camping trips with Rhonda Kay.

Sandra loved football. She was a loyal Denver Broncos fan. She enjoyed going to Bronco games and having brunch at the Mile High Club at the Bronco stadium prior to kickoff. Sandra was an avid NASCAR fan. When the green flag would drop at the beginning of the race, she would turn the TV up full blast to hear those engines and get the full effect of the race. Her fondest memory was attending the Daytona 500, spending time in the pits and watching the race in person.

Sandra decorated the home for every holiday. Christmas was her favorite time of the year. She decorated 3 Christmas trees and spent weeks decorating inside of her home. She loved making Christmas cookies that she would gift to family and friends. ; up to 15 different varieties.

Sandra’s faith was very strong. She believed in God and accepted Jesus Christ as her savior. She was respectful of other’s religious preferences and beliefs.

Sandra had the most beautiful smile. She would turn heads when she entered a room, but it was her kind, giving heart that made her beautiful. She would talk to, and complement, strangers. She loved her family and her animals. She also loved to share stories. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Sandra is survived by her husband of 54 years, Joe Lippis, Sr.; son, Joe Lippis Jr.; daughter, Rhonda (Dominic) Moschetti; only grandson, Dominic Moschetti V; sister Norma Jean (Bill) Fouche; brother Richard (Kathy) White; numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles of the Lippis, White, Ziolkowski and Stenzel family.

Per Sandra’s request, no services will take place. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Cañon City Humane Society in her name.