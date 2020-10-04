Obituary: SANDRA (SANDY) JO OSTER

SANDRA (SANDY) JO OSTER

SANDRA (

SANDY) JO OSTER, 61

October 20, 1958 – September 25, 2020

Greeley, Colorado

Sandy Oster, age 61, of Greeley, Colorado passed away on Friday, September 25, 2020.

Sandra Jo Oster, known to her friends and family as Sandy, was born October 20, 1958 in Greeley, Colorado at the Weld County Hospital. She attended Kersey School and graduated in 1976. After graduation she went to LaGrange Bible School in Wyoming. Later she attended AIMS Community College and earned two Associate Degrees. She was a faithful employee of K-mart for 29 years. Sandy worked for Driveline for 15 years until poor health forced her to retire. She had a strong faith that sustained her all her life and was a dedicated member of Sherwood Park Baptist Church.

Sandy will be remembered for her knowledge and love of the Bible, talent and love for crafts, including sewing and crocheting.

She is preceded in death by her parents: Floyd and Blanche (Gray) Oster; sister, Evelyn; brothers: Duane, Garen and Jay.

Sandy is survived by her sister, Cindy Oster; sisters-in-law: Duane’s wife, Elois, Garen’s wife, Elaine and Jay’s wife Debi; 7 nieces and nephews; 22 great-nieces and nephews; 2 great-great niece and nephew with one on the way.

A memorial service for “Sandy” will be held Monday, October 5, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Sherwood Park Baptist Church, 3333 W 16th St, Greeley, Colorado.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at http://www.stoddardsunset.com for the Oster family.

Memorial contributions can be made to The Duane Oster Memorial Bible Camp, Sherwood Baptist Church, or and organization of your choice in care of Stoddard Funeral Home, 3205 W. 28th Street Greeley, Co 80634.