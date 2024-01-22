Obituary: Sarah Jean Hinman

Sarah Jean Hinman

August 20, 1933 – January 10, 2024

Sarah Jean Hinman of Ft. Morgan, Colorado was united with her Lord & Savior Jesus

Christ on January 10, 2024. She was born on August 20, 1933, in Kremmling, Colorado to Ted & Sarah (DeBerard) Orr. She grew up on the family ranches near Kremmling and spent a good share of her youth fitting and showing Hereford cattle. Her education began in a one room schoolhouse, and she graduated from Kremmling Union High School as Valedictorian of her class.

In 1951 she married Rod Hinman and they ranched with his family in Kremmling, where they raised Registered & Commercial Hereford cattle and exhibited award-winning Herefords at Livestock Shows throughout the country. In 1977, they purchased a ranch on the Niobrara River near Hemingford, Nebraska and continued their legacy. Rod passed away in 1982, then Jean along with her son Doug, continued the operation. In 1989, they sold the Nebraska ranch and she moved to Ft. Morgan, Colorado to be closer to her daughters and their families. Jean loved the livestock industry and worked for Superior Livestock Auction for many years. She is a former director of the National Western Stock Show Assn., served on the Feeder Calf Committee for several years and was the first woman to ever judge cattle at the National Western Stock Show, judging the Pens of 5 Feeder Calves and the Pens of Commercial Heifers. She was active in the Colorado Hereford Auxiliary and local cattlewomen’s associations. She loved her country and through the years was politically active supporting candidates and causes that she believed in.

Jean was a devoted grandmother and rarely missed any of her grandchildren’s activities, sporting events, rodeos and team roping competitions. She was a woman of abundant faith who served selflessly at her Church in Ft. Morgan for three decades and spent her entire life helping others and touching hearts.

She is survived by her son, Doug (Peggy) of Hay Springs, NE, daughters Mitch (Travis) Hickey of Brush, CO, Mona (the late Dave) Wahlert of Ft. Morgan, CO & Tammy (Jay) Ellerman of Ft. Lupton, CO. Her grandchildren Jace (Lana) Hickey of Snyder, CO, Taya (Ross) McAdow of Littleton, CO, Chad (Jara) Wahlert of Kersey, CO, Traci (Frank) Enos of Ft. Washakie, WY, Brit Ellerman (fiancée Makenna Balkenbush) of Ft. Lupton, CO, Danni Jo Hinman (fiancé Cole Sittig) of Chadron, NE & David (Molly) Hinman of Canyon, TX; her great grandchildren Piper Jo, Bentley & Tierney Hickey, Coy, Maisyn & Tatum Wahlert & Chasen & Reagan Enos; her brother Ron Orr of Casper, WY; sisters-in-law Alta Orr of Windsor, CO & Virginia Orr of Baker City, OR along with a host of beloved nieces, nephews, cousins & friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband Rod, parents Ted & Sarah Orr, siblings Ted, Jr., Jack & Myrtle; in laws Mike & Winona Hinman; sister in laws Peg Toft & Penny Corman & son in law Dave Wahlert.

Jean created an amazing legacy and will be fondly remembered for her beautiful smile and kind heart, her love of God, country, her family and Hereford cattle.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 27th at 1:00 P.M. at The Sanctuary, 14587 US Hwy 34, Ft. Morgan, Colorado, 80701. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to “The Sanctuary” or a charity of your choice.