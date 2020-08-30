Obituary: Sharon Norden

Sharon Norden



Sharon Norden,

63

March 13, 1957 – August 22, 2020

Fort Lupton, CO

Sharon K Norden

Daughter, Sister, Wife, Mother and Grandmother-63, of Fort Lupton, Colorado passed away, Saturday August 22. Sharon was born to Walt and Beverly Blasier March 13th, 1957. She grew up in Arvada, Colorado with her brothers Warren and David. She married George Norden on August 3rd, 1979.

Sharon worked several admission jobs where she excelled and enjoyed working. Sharon loved her family, friends and pets-especially her dogs. She enjoyed cooking, camping and being competitive at games. Sharon also enjoyed any good day of shopping.

Sharon is survived by Husband George Norden of Fort Lupton, CO. Mother Beverly Blasier of Thornton, CO. Brother David Blasier of Thornton, CO. Son, Matt Norden and his wife Lace of Gill, CO. Step son Craig Norden and his wife Karon of Brighton, CO. and multiple Grandchildren and nieces and nephews that she dearly loved.

She Preceded in death by her Bother Warren Blasier, Father Walt Blasier and step son Keith Norden.