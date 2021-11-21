Obituary: Sharon Peters

Sharon Peters

August 7, 1944 – November 5, 2021

Sharon Ann Peters, 77, of Hereford Colorado, passed away on November 5, 2021.

She was born in Gunnison, Colorado on August 7, 1944 to Howard and Thelma Eilebrecht and had a happy childhood growing up on a ranch. She graduated from Colorado State University with a Bachelor’s degree. She married her husband of 53 years, John Peters, on February 24th, 1968 in Gunnison, Colorado. Sharon was a member of the Hereford Community Church and a long time 4-H leader. She loved to sew in her free time.

Sharon is survived by her husband; her three children Jenifer (Chris) Thomas, Cynthia (Kristen) Peters, and Sarah Peters (Blake); her granddaughter Rylee Thomas; and her sisters Betty Jean Metcalf and Joanna Simmons. She is preceded in death by her parents, and her brother Frank Eilebrecht.