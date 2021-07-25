Obituary: SHARON PETERS

SHARON PETERS

SHARON PETERS, 67

August 15, 1953 – July 9, 2021

Greeley, Colorado

Sharon Peters, 67, of Greeley, Colorado went to be with her parents & the Lord on July 9, 2021 in Greeley.

Sharon was born in Greeley to Rhine & Alice (Bender) Miller on August 15, 1953. In February, 1984 in Greeley, Sharon married the love of her life, William ‘Bill’ Peters.

Sharon was raised on her parent’s farm in Kersey, Colorado where she graduated from Platte Valley High School in 1972. She had her first child, Matthew Miller, in September, 1973. Her second son, Andrew Peters, was born in June, 1986, and her last child, Joshua Peters came along in February, 1988.

Sharon loved her family & spent most of her time with them. She always had a place close to her heart for her lovable ‘fur babies’, several Pug dogs that were always be her side. Sharon enjoyed going to rodeos, concerts, and the Greeley Stampede with her best friend, Sandy.

She had a great love for animals, raising pygmy goats for several years, active in the Weld County Fair & 4-H programs for almost 30 years. Sharon sold her pygmy goats all over the United States, Canada, & Alaska.

Sharon was very well known by many people and was always trying to help someone because of her caring and loving personality & big heart.

Sharon is survived by her husband; sons, Andres & Joshua Peters; 3 grandchildren; brothers, Richard (Marsha), and Joshua Miller; and a large loving extended family.

She was preceded in death by her son, Matthew; and loving parents.

A Celebration of Life will be planned in the future.

Condolences can be sent to William Peters, in care of Northern Colorado Crematory, 700 8th Street, Greeley, CO 80631.