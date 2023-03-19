Obituary: Sharon Pigeon McConnell

Sharon Pigeon McConnell

Provided Photo

February 10, 1945 – March 2, 2023

Sharon Ann (Pigeon) McConnell, of Lyons, beloved wife of Byron R. McConnell (58 years) and loving mother of Kelly Duff and Jackie Guntle, passed away peacefully on March 2nd, 2023.

Sharon or “Pidge” as she was commonly referred to, was born in Denver, on February 10, 1945, to the late Charles and Evelyn (Scholz) Pigeon. Byron and Sharon made their home on Apple Valley Road, just outside of Lyons in 1972. They named the road they lived on after their two daughters J.J. and Kelly. Hence, JJ Kelly Road was officially named.

Sharon attended Denver Beauty College after high school and worked as a beautician for over 25 years. She had her own little beauty shoppe in Lyons, and then after her daughters graduated, she transferred to Longmont Hair Fare. She was so well liked by some of her clients that she did hair for friends and family for several years after retiring. She also joined a weekly art group, with some of her neighbors, and learned the art of watercolor. She just loved attending art class at Ann Ripley’s and going to the local coffee shop to start her day. Her love for elk hunting, fishing, hiking, and gardening always inspired and amazed her daughters.

Sharon is survived by her husband Byron R. of Lyons; two daughters, Kelly (Bob) Duff of Silt, CO, and Jackie (Tim) Guntle of Johnstown, CO; grandchildren, Brandon (Katie) Duff of Palisade, CO, and Zach and Jase Guntle of Johnstown, CO. and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Sharon was preceded in death by her siblings, John Pigeon, Nancy Pigeon Totten, Lynn Pigeon McCain.

A graveside service will be held at the Lyons Cemetery on May 27th, at 11 a.m. Reception to follow in Lyons.

Donations may be made to Tru Community Care Hospice, 2594 Trailridge Dr E, Lafayette, CO 80026… they were just wonderful.