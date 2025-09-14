Obituary: Sharon Rusch

Sharon Rusch

April 7, 1950 – September 5, 2025

Sharon Moffat Fowler Rusch died on Friday, September 5, 2025, in Pierce, Colorado.

She was born in Greeley, Colorado to Clifford and Dorothy Fowler on April 7, 1950. During her childhood the family moved from Greeley to Pueblo and then to Namo and Papa’s ranch on CR 57. Sharon has fond memories of those days ranching with her grandparents and raising show cattle. After high school she worked at the range station north of Nunn and while out one night met a man who claimed to be ‘Perry West, an airplane pilot’ who turned out to be David Eugene Rusch, a farm boy from Pierce. They married on February 14, 1975, in Greeley, Colorado at the Presbyterian Church.

Mom was a farm mate, mother and housewife for several years while having Joey in 1977 and Lisa in 1979. She started working at Highland Elementary School when both kids were in school as a teacher’s aide and, also worked in the school kitchen while Joey and Lisa were in school. Sharon and Dave sold the farm in 1994 but retained the house and a couple of acres where they continued to live. Sharon worked on an assembly line at Deline Box Company in Windsor for several years and was a secretary in Greeley for a short period of time before buying Ault Liquor Store, where she became the manager. Sharon retired in 2015 to work at home in her garden and enjoying her time with grandkids and mowing with her riding lawn mowers.

Sharon had a fierce love for her kids and grandkids. She was at all their activities and sporting events she could possibly be at. She also enjoyed watching the Broncos and was a lifelong fan, even in years when they were not so good and the family was calling them “the Donkeys”.

She is survived by husband, David; son, Joey and his wife, Brenda and former wife, Laressa, along with his kids, Laramie, Levi, and Lawson and stepson, Tony of Eaton, CO; daughter, Lisa and her husband, Casey, along with their kids, Elijah, Acey and Owen Elder of Ault, CO; nieces and nephews, Stacey Hoover Tapley, Jeff Hoover, Cliff Callahan, Kelly Mundorf, Bill Wood, Michelle Wood, Danielle Bratton, Karl Rusch, Jackie Rusch, and Andrea Rusch; sister, Barbara; sisters-in-law, Kathryn Rusch and Susan Wood; and brother-in-law, Henry Rusch.

Sharon was preceded in death by her parents, Clifford and Dorothy Fowler; sister, Dororthy Joan Hoover; in-laws, Hank and Pat Rusch; and nephew, Clint Callahan.

A celebration of Sharon’s life was held on Saturday, September 13, 2025, at the High Plains Harvest Church in Ault, Colorado.

Memorial donations may be made in Sharon’s memory to the High Plains Harvest Church

An online obituary and guest book are available at http://www.moserfuneralservice.com