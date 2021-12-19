Obituary: SHERRIE LOUIS “FOOS” DENNING

SHERRIE LOUIS "FOOS" DENNING

Provided Photo

October 26, 1938 – December 12, 2021

Sherrie was born in Denver, CO to Hank and Louise Foos on Oct. 26, 1938. She was the oldest of her two siblings.

Sherrie grew up in Hudson on her parent’s farm. She attended school in Hudson, graduating in 1957. Sherrie married her lifelong love, Bob Denning on July 6, 1958.

Sherrie worked at the Ft. Lupton bank and other various jobs until going to work at the Hudson Post Office as a clerk. Sherrie later became Postmaster, retiring in 1998. Sherrie dearly loved her work and customers.

Sherrie loved spending time with her sons and grandchildren. Her best times were spent watching Cortni’s basketball, Jordan’s volleyball, Jacob’s trap shooting and Cody’s rodeoing. She also loved camping in the mountain and traveling to see friends and relation. She loved the yearly trips to Arizona, camping in the fifth wheel, fishing and visiting Jon and relation.

Sherrie was a lifelong member of Grace Lutheran Church, she loved our Lord, and her faith was very strong throughout her life.

Sherrie is survived by her husband, Bob; son, Jon and wife Sue; son, Jim and wife Jennifer; grandsons, Cody and Jacob; granddaughters, Cortni and Jordan; great granddaughter, Anna Lee; great grandsons, Delaney and Bo; brother, Chuck Foos; and sister, LuAnn Foos. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Memorial Services honoring Sherrie are Wednesday, December 22, 2021, beginning at 11:30 a.m., at Grace Lutheran Church, in Hudson, CO. Memorial contributions in Sherrie’s name may be made to either of the following: Grace Lutheran Church, 400 Cherry St., Hudson, CO 80642 or American Kidney Fund, online: kidneyfund.org