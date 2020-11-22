Obituary: SHIRLEY LEE (ARNOLD) GRAYBILL

SHIRLEY LEE (ARNOLD) GRAYBILL

Provided Photo

SHIRLEY LEE (ARNOLD) GRAYBILL, 85

September 3, 1935 – November 11, 2020

Keenesburg, Colorado

Shirley Lee (Arnold) Graybill, 85, of Keenesburg passed away November 11, 2020. Shirley was born on September 3, 1935 to George and Ida Arnold in Adams City, Colorado.

On October 25, 1953 she married William Richard Graybill at the Community United Methodist Church in Keenesburg while he was home on leave from the Army. In February of 1957 they welcomed their daughter Jeanette Elaine. In May, 1958, William David was born. Four years later son Alan Eugene arrived. Gary Lee was born September 1963 and Gerald Ray completed the family in July, 1969.

Shirley is preceded in death by her parents, her brothers Daryl Arnold and Claude Arnold, sisters Marie Beckett and Stella Meints and brother-in-law Bob Graybill. She is survived by her husband of 67 years, Bill and their children, Jeanette (Brent) Beichle of Greeley, David (Sherrie) Graybill of Roundup, Montana, Alan Graybill of Keenesburg, Gary (Jandale) Graybill of Greeley and Gerald (Kelly) Graybill of Keenesburg; grandchildren Mindy (Ty) Frost, Jordan (Nicole) Beichle, Julie Beichle, Stephanie (Zach) Robinson, MacKenzie Graybill, Jessica (Uly) Johnson, Maddison Graybill, Jamie (Jesse) Bowden, and George Graybill; great grandchildren Kaden Frost and Quinn Frost. Siblings Pearl Whitman, Larry (Sharon) Arnold, Pam Timm, siblings-in-law Chuck Graybill, Jim Graybill and Shirley Hopkins survive Shirley as do numerous nieces and nephews.

A Life Celebration Visitation will be held on November 16 from 3-5 at Adamson Life Celebration Home, 2000 47th Avenue, Greeley. The family asks that wearing of masks and social distancing be observed.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private celebration of life will be held with family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Community United Methodist Church, PO Box 195, Keenesburg CO 80643.

Family and friends may leave condolences at http://www.adamsoncares.com