Obituary: SHIRLEY MARIE LINNEBUR

SHIRLEY MARIE LINNEBUR

SHIRLEY MARIE

LINNEBUR, 91

July 14, 1929 – December 1, 2020

Byers, Colorado

Shirley Marie Linnebur, 91, was called unto eternity on December 1, 2020. She was born on July 14, 1929 to Fred and Elizabeth Schick in Pasadena, California. She was the oldest of their four children. The family moved to the Johnson Place north of Watkins, Colorado in 1942. She spent her childhood helping her parents on their farm. Shirley attended the Box Elder School through the 8th grade and Brighton High School through the 12th. After graduation she worked her way through business school as a live-in nanny for a doctor. She met Eugene (Gene) Linnebur at a dance at the Bennett VFW Hall in 1948. They were married August 26, 1950 and were blessed with seven children: Jerry, Gail, Danny, Bobby, Linda, Donna and Edward.

Gene and Shirley spent their years together working their own family farm east of Byers, Colorado, raising wheat, buffalo and their children. Shirley enjoyed dancing, polka music, playing the accordion, playing the piano/organ and having the occasional glass of wine with her family. She always held fast to the belief in the Roman Catholic Latin Tridentine Mass.

She is survived by her sister; Geraldine Middlemist, brother; Donald Schick and sister- in- law; Shirley (Lloyd) Linnebur, her four sons; Jerry (Sharon), Danny (Roxie), Bobby and Edward, her two daughters; Linda (Kenny McDonald) and Donna (Jerry Sauer), 22 grandchildren, 61 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great-grandchild and numerous nieces and nephews.

Shirley was preceded in death by her husband; Gene, her sister; Charlotte Jones, her daughter and son in law; Gail and Steve Ludwig, granddaughter; Megan Linnebur, and great grandsons; Samuel Linnebur, Tanner Sauer and Michael Borders Jr.