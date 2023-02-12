Obituary: SILVAN A. TADOLINI

SILVAN A. TADOLINI

Provided Photo

March 29, 1926 – February 7, 2023

Silvan A. Tadolini, 96, of Sterling passed away Tuesday, February 7, 2023. Visitation will be from 1 pm to 4 pm Sunday, February 12 at Chaney-Reager Funeral Home with family receiving friends from 2 pm to 4 pm. Funeral services will be 10:30 am Monday, February 13 at the Sterling Berean Church with Pastor Dan Holsten officiating. Burial will follow at Riverside Cemetery.

Silvan was born on March 29, 1926 in Padroni, CO to Alfredo and Mary (Strobietto) Tadolini. He attended school in Padroni and graduated in 1944.

On November 16, 1952, he married Patricia Vallier in Sidney, NE. They lived in the Padroni, Peetz, and Merino communities until retiring to Sterling in 1991. Sil was employed by the Sherwin Donovan Ranch, Stan Williams, Robert Gillham, and the North Sterling Irrigation District. In 1958 he went to work part-time at Sterling Livestock Commission Company and continued to work there for 63 years until his retirement in 2021. He enjoyed brandings, ropings, and rodeos.

Sil was honored to serve as the grand marshal for the Logan County Fair Parade in 2000. He (along with wife Pat) was recognized in 2005 as “Angels Among Us” for their weekly visits to residents in local nursing homes and assisted living facilities. Sil continued these visits after Pat’s passing in 2015. The Sterling Lions Club selected him as a Logan County Pioneer at the 2018 Cowboy Breakfast.

Sil is survived by his children Sylvia Gertge, Dick Tadolini, and Sherrie Alexander and husband Terry; grandchildren Shannon Lange and husband Jim, Brandy Kuhns and husband Andy, Toby Gertge and wife Katherine, Terry Gertge and wife Donella, Kristen Gertge, Becky Tadolini, Trent Alexander and wife Jaynae, Casey Goble and husband Curt; great-grandchildren Coleman, Cooper, Alaina, Madison, Ella, Elias, Edilynn, Katelyn, Karlye, Kendal, Kinna, Cyle, and Crysten; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife Patricia; son Gary; granddaughter Tara Gertge; great-granddaughter C. Marie Goble; great-grandson Trace Alexander; son-in-law Don Gertge; brothers John, Frank, and Archie Tadolini; sisters Catherine Stroup, Norma Asnicar, Inez Bass and Helen Koester Timm.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Sil Tadolini Memorial Fund.