Obituary: Stacey Jo Laurita
May 8, 1962 – February 19, 2022
Stacey Jo Laurita 59, of Fort Collins, Colorado passed away on February 19, 2022. Stacey was born on May 8, 1962 in Lakewood, Colorado to Jim Laurita and Sue (Rainey) Laurita. Stacey was the youngest of three children, brother’s Jim jr. Laurita, and Craig Laurita(deceased). Stacey attended high school at Valley High in Gilcrest, Colorado where she played basketball and at the time was named one of the highest scoring players of all time. Stacey was active in little britches rodeo. And loved anything outdoors. She enjoyed riding her horse, going on hunting trips, and fishing with the family. Stacey is survived by her son, Brandon Boxberger; father, Jim Laurita; brother, Jim jr. Laurita; as well as many aunts, uncles, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her mother, Sue (Rainey) Laurita; and brother, Craig Laurita.