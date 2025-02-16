Obituary: STANLEY L. FRANK

STANLEY L. FRANK

Provided Photo

December 12, 1936 – January 18, 2025

Stanley L. Frank, 88, of Loveland, Colorado passed away on January 18th 2025 at Loveland MCR Hospice from injuries suffered on January 4th in an auto accident.

Stanley was born on December 12, 1936 in Sterling, Colorado to Ernest Frank and Grace (Noyes) Frank, the eldest of three siblings.

As a young boy he and his family relocated to Loveland, Colorado. After the divorce of their parents, he and his siblings were raised by father Ernest and step-mother, Evelyn (Hardy) Frank, on their farm southeast of Loveland.

From an early age Stanley worked with his dad on the farm. He graduated from Loveland High School in 1954, and then married Charlene Mimms on November 25, 1955. He started farming soon after they were married. Stanley continued to farm in the Loveland area most of his life, and then worked as the beloved Head Custodian at Berthoud High School.

His life was filled with hard work and dedication to God and his family. He and Charlene were faithful members of the Church of Christ in Loveland where they made many friends and had a happy, loving home with their 4 children for 50 years until Charlene’s passing in 2006.

Stanley married Susan Billings in 2008. They enjoyed 17 happy years together and celebrated their 17th anniversary on January 12th of this year. Stanley and Susan continued to be faithful members of the Church of Christ in Loveland until 2020 when they made the decision to start attending the Windsor Church of Christ.

They traveled the country for several years until Stanley decided that he could no longer travel.

After retirement, Stanley had more time to enjoy hobbies such as building RC model planes. He loved building them, but not flying them as they were “too easy to crash”.

He was also a rock collector and a longtime member of the Fort Collins Rock Hounds Club where he served as President for several years.

For many years, until the time of his passing, almost every morning he met with his buddies for coffee at McDonalds to discuss all the topics of the day. Many days after coffee, he would drive out to the family farm to enjoy the view and survey the crops… he was always a farmer at heart.

Stanley will be missed by his many friends and family, who loved him for his kind, loyal, gentle nature. He never judged or had a bad word to say about anyone. He was always the first to help those in need whether friend, family or stranger.

Stanley is survived by his wife, Susan Frank, two sons, Randy Frank (wife Diane) of Loveland, Rick Frank of Loveland and two daughters, Regina Gray (husband Tom) of Johnstown, Renae Frank of Loveland. Also surviving are his many beloved grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents and step mother, his wife Charlene, brother Laurel Frank and sister Pearl Cherry.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 15th, at 10:00 at the Loveland Church of Christ, 4100 South Taft Avenue, Loveland, Colorado.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that memorial contributions be made to the Churches of Christ Disaster Relief Effort.