Obituary: Steven “Steve” Griffith

Steven "Steve" Griffith

February 15, 1947 – August 31, 2024

Steven “Steve” Griffith, born in Lacona, Iowa, passed away peacefully on August 31, 2024, with his daughters by his side and his family and friends in his heart. He was a beloved father, friend, and community member, known for his warm spirit and dedication to his family.

Steve spent his early years in Loveland, Colorado where he married his fiercest 4-H sheep show competitor in 1975. Shortly after he and Patti moved to Pavillion, Wyo. where they raised sheep, hay and their two kids.

Throughout his 45 years in Pavillion, Steve worked a variety of jobs while farming and raising sheep. He cherished spending time with his family, particularly enjoying moments spent fishing and sharing Patti’s homemade cooking; especially her ice cream. His favorite place in the world was his home on the farm, where he found joy in the simple pleasures of life. Steve’s two daughters, Dani and Kelli, were his proudest accomplishments, and he delighted in sharing a beer with good friends and those he loved.

Steve Griffith will be deeply missed by all who knew him and remembered for his kindness, competitive spirit, and the love he shared with his family and friends. He is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Patti, siblings Sue Taylor, Gene Griffith, nephew Jon Johnson and his parents, Ike and Lola May Griffith.

He is survived by his sister Judy Griffith, Faith SD, daughter Kelli and her fiancé Zach, Casper, WY; daughter Dani, her husband Nick, grandchildren Corbin and Maisie of Cortez, CO as well as numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.

A celebration of Steve’s life will be held on September 27th at the Recreation Center in Pavillion, WY at 4 p.m. with dinner following.