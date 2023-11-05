Obituary: Sylvia Childers

Sylvia Childers

Provided Photo

May 20, 1943 – October 19, 2023

Sylvia Childers passed on October 19th 2023 from heart failure in Loveland Colorado. She was born on May 20th 1943 in Cheyenne Wyoming. She was raised by her grandparents Lottie and Steve McCoy on a ranch south of Cheyenne. Sylvia spent her life on the ranch raising cattle and adoring her beloved husband, Buster. She married Buster on April 19th 1963. Sylvia and Buster took great pride in continuing what Lottie and Steve started.

Sylvia and Buster loved their cows and horses but especially their cat Bandjo. In their younger years they spent every fall hunting eld near Pinedale, every summer was spent working in the fields. They spent the cool evenings fishing and hunting arrow heads.

Sylvia is survived by her husband Buster; cat, Bandjo, and many close friends.

The service for Sylvia were held on October 30th in Cheyenne